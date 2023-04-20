Overnight, as skies clear out our winds relax just a bit. They’ll only be running around 5-10mph, and that will allow our temperatures to drop back into the lower 40s by early tomorrow morning.

Cooler air builds back in for Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will struggle to reach into the 60s on Friday, and we’ll be even cooler by Saturday with highs stuck in the 50s. Winds will also remain breezy, but out of the north and west, making it feel colder at times, especially early Saturday morning.

Those winds do look to back off quite a bit for Saturday night, and with clear skies expected, that will create some pretty cold conditions for this time of the year. Low temperatures by Sunday morning may dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.