We’ll be a bit cooler through the next several days with a northerly wind through the rest of the work week. Highs today through Thursday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Most of the area will stay dry through the next several days, but there’s a slight chance our eastern counties could see some rain late tomorrow.

There is also a slim chance, if things line up just right, some folks could see some slushy snowflakes trying to mix in late Wednesday night and early Thursday. There is still a lot of model uncertainty, but regardless, most of the precipitation should stay well to our east with this system, though.

By the end of the week, we should see near average temperatures in the lower 40s on Friday but it will come with a gusty northwest wind making it feel a bit cooler. The weekend clears out and temperatures rebound back into the 50s.