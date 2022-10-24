What We’re Tracking:

Decreasing clouds

Cool, breezy Tuesday

More showers Thursday night

Cloud cover will start clearing out from west to east tonight as temperatures stay on the cool side. Wind overnight will stay light from the north with lows in the lower 40s for much of the region.

Behind this system, temperatures look to drop back closer to average for this time of the year. We’ll see highs in the lower 60s through the middle part of the week before another system arrives. With that approaching system, cloud cover may increase as early as late Wednesday.

Highs stay in the 60s into the weekend, but the main chance for showers will be late Thursday into early Friday. Mostly clear weather returns to the upcoming weekend as pleasantly cool fall weather sticks around for the next week at least.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller