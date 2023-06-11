What We’re Tracking

Mostly cloudy night

Cooler air settles in

Warming up toward the end of the week

The cold front has now moved through the area making temperatures cooler than normal. Tonight, we dry up as rain moves out of the state. The cooler and less humid air looks to stick around for Monday for a pleasant start to the week. Morning temperatures will be in the middle 50s. We will then rebound into the middle to upper 70s for highs on Monday.

A slight warm up appears on Tuesday back into the lowers 80 if rain remains towards our west. If not, we may not reach these temperatures.

Warmer air begins to set in with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s late next week. A few isolated storms are possible during the afternoon hours in the heat of the day as an unsettled weather pattern builds back in for a few days.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller