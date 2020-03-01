Cooler wind for tonight and Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front moves through tonight

Noticeably cooler for Monday

Mild for most of next week

Temperatures will cool back into the middle 30s tonight after the passage of a cold front. That will turn our winds to the north at 10-15mph, making it feel even cooler with morning wind chills in the 20s. Areas of clouds will spread through, but not expecting much (if any) precipitation from this system.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s north to lower 50s south. Quite a change from the warmth of the weekend. The wind will die down to 5-10mph, but remain from the north through the day. Partly to mostly cloudy weather, as well.

Highs through the week rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday, making for another really nice stretch of weather ahead of us. Mostly sunny both days, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

