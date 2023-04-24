Temperatures warm a bit today as we climb into the upper 60s. However, we will start to see increasing cloud cover through the day ahead of a few chances for rain throughout the week.

The first chance for showers arrives by tonight, especially for the southern half of the area. Most locations may stay dry, but a few showers could linger into the day on Tuesday. Highs will be a bit cooler tomorrow and through midweek with the off-and-on rain chance. We’ll likely make it up to near 60° with overnight lows near 40°. The southern half of the area stands the best chance to see a few showers through Wednesday, with most of the moisture staying just south of our viewing area.

We’ll stay dry on Thursday as temperatures warm up close to 70°, but our next system moves in by Friday. Showers look likely to close out the work week, and we may hear a couple rumbles of thunder, as well. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, though, in the upper 50s and low 60s as our winds increase out of the north and west.

Expect the breezy conditions to last through the weekend as cooler air settles in. Highs on Saturday will be stuck in the 50s with morning showers, but we do get a chance to dry out by Sunday.