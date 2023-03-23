After another foggy start, for some, we’ll have another day of fighting the clouds. Highs should make it into the lower to middle 50s by this afternoon as our winds will be out of the north keeping us a bit cooler.

Overnight, we could see a few showers begin to develop across the area, but we’ll see a better chance for some rain through the day Friday. Highs will once again be in the lower 50s as we close out the work week.

Overall, temperatures remain mild with highs in the 50s and 60s through the weekend. We’ll keep an eye on the next system which could bring showers to the area by late Sunday into Monday of next week, and we may see that linger into early Tuesday with a push of cooler air expected.