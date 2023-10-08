What We’re Tracking

Cooling down tomorrow

Next storm system arrives by Thursday

Another cooldown

In the overnight hours tonight, temperatures will be warmer than what we have seen the last two nights. Lows drop into the middle 40s. Tomorrow, to start the work week, temperatures cool back down into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This cooldown is very brief because, in true Fall fashion, we have more temperatures swings. Temperatures rebound into the lower 80s by the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine. We could even see overnight lows rise back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Then, we turn our eye toward our next storm system. That looks to move into the area Thursday. After reaching the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, we will significantly cool down for Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s, if not even cooler!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard