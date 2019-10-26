Cooling trend begins into next week







What We’re Tracking:

Warmer Saturday afternoon

Possible rain/snow mix next week

Temperatures continue to drop through Halloween

Saturday may be mostly sunny and mild with a tiny shower chance by evening with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Most rain will stay well south. It looks great for college games in Manhattan, Topeka and Lawrence.

Oklahoma at Kansas State:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

50 at kickoff and 59 degrees late game

Texas Tech at Kansas:

Clear

56 at kickoff and 49 degrees late game

Saturday looks to be our warmest day for the next several days. Sunny and cool Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s ahead of a front that moves through Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday should be cooler for the day, and with a cold blast of air on the way next week, there is a chance for some snow/rain/mix Monday night into Tuesday. Even cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday into Wednesday with maybe another chance of precipitation Wednesday into Thursday that could also potentially be a wintry mix.

Expect clearing for Thursday (Halloween) and kids (of all ages) will definitely need warm clothing under their costumes. Early evening temps will be around 38-40 degrees and it will likely be breezy, but mainly clear.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



