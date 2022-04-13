What We’re Tracking:

Clearing and cold tonight

Mild and sunny for the second half of the week

A few showers on Easter

FREEZE WARNING is in effect for almost much of Northeast Kansas tonight, with the southeastern areas under a frost advisory.

Skies should stay mostly clear tonight and the wind will calm down after dark, as well. With the lack of cloud cover overhead, our temperatures will drop in the wake of our big low pressure system. This has prompted freezing conditions to be issues for almost all of Northeast Kansas Thursday morning. Lows will dip down into the middle to upper 20s.

Lots of sunshine on Thursday and great weather despite a cold start. Highs for the afternoon should rebound into the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Looking forward to the rest of the week, we see a mixture of sun and clouds as well as highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will be just a bit below average for this time of year with more rain chances returning this weekend, particularly on Easter Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller