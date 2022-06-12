RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Following the severe storms on Saturday night, Manhattan, Marysville and surrounding areas experienced damage to homes and buildings, road closures and loss of power.

Some areas in Riley County are still without power Sunday morning according to the Riley County Police Department. Evergy reported more than 25,000 outages in their service area overnight, many of which came from Manhattan and Riley County.

Crews were working overnight to clear debris and repair their equipment.

As of 10 a.m., Evergy has restored about 80% of their customer’s power. People can report outages by clicking here.

Many areas, like River Pond Campground at Tuttle Creek State Park, will be closed until at least Monday due to damage, according to the RCPD. Anderson Avenue between North 52nd and Kitten Creek Road was closed from around 9:30 p.m. till about 9:30 a.m. Tuttle Creek Boulevard reopened around 10:30 a.m.

On the Kansas State University campus, Greek life houses were hit by the storm causing a loss of power and uprooting entire trees. Chi Omega and Kappa Alpha Theta were severely damaged. 27 News crews witnessed Emergency Management patrolling the city and assessing the damage Saturday night.

RCPD said five buildings on McCain Lane were condemned due to their damage as a result of the storm. Appraisers are on the scene now to determine further damage. There was also notable damage to the Public Works Shop on Highway 24. RCPD is seeing a lot of uprooted trees and downed powerlines.

There were also three single-family homes in the area that were badly damaged. The families were displaced but did not require assistance.

A representative from the US National Weather Service of Topeka will be visiting to perform an assessment of the storm damage in Riley County. There has been no determination made of whether tornadic winds or straight winds were the cause.

Anyone with storm debris can drop it off, free of charge, at the Riley County Transfer Station at 1881 Henton Road.

In Marysville, severe damage destroyed buildings downtown after a tornado hit the area. A disaster relief group was in Marysville Sunday morning to help assist people with cutting down trees and limbs. Their first priority was to cut down limbs for elderly people.

Around 20 J.F. Electric trucks pulled into town to help with additional assistance on Sunday.

People in Marysville that are still without power can go to the MPD office at 207 S. 10th Street or call 785-562-2343.

No injuries have been reported in either area.