Damaging winds this afternoon, use caution while driving

What We’re Tracking:

Damaging wind gusts late Wednesday

Cooling down late week

Chilly air on Saturday

***HIGH WIND WARNING WEDNESDAY ALL LOCATIONS 9AM TO 9PM***

Thanks to areas of clouds and strong southerly breezes, temperatures didn’t cool down all that much overnight. We’re starting off mild for your Wednesday with winds already on the stronger side.

Later this afternoon temperatures will rise yet again to above average levels in the middle to uper 70s. Records could be broken by as much as five or six degrees as we hold on to the warmth for mid-December.

The main concern for Wednesday though will be the strong, possibly damaging wind gusts late in the day. One more thing that should be closely watched is high fire danger with those strong winds for this afternoon. Models have been consistently showing sustained winds near 30-45 mph and wind gusts close to 60-70 mph. These high winds and a dry air mass moving through, will lead to elevated fire danger throughout the day. Make sure to bring inside any unsecure outdoor furniture and especially that holiday decor as they will not survive the windy conditions.

And – if record breaking temperatures and wind gusts 60+ mph weren’t enough for you – there’s also a slight chance for a few thunderstorms by late Wednesday as the front slides through. Most will just see rain move through with the line intensifying as it tracks eastward. Therefore eastern counties could see some heavier downpours and hear more rumbles of thunder.

That line of showers and storms will be associated with a strong cold front sweeping through late Wednesday evening. You can expect much cooler temperatures by Thursday with highs struggling into the lower 50s and a lot more sunshine.

By Friday we may try and warm things up by a few degrees, but we don’t get much time to see temperatures any warmer than that as yet another stronger front slides through and brings chilly weather by Saturday. Highs to start out the weekend will struggle to even get out of the 30s with 40s by Sunday afternoon.

