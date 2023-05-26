HITCHCOCK COUNTY, Neb. (KSNW) — Some of the people in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska are dealing with flooding after a lot of rain.

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in western Hitchcock County, Nebraska. The area got 5 to 10 inches of rain. First responders are busy with water rescues. Some of the rescues were from homes along Railway Street. The water is waist-deep.

A home surrounded by flooding in Stratton, Nebraska, May 26, 2023. (Courtesy The Hitchcock County News and Benkelman Post)

South edge of Stratton, Nebraska, May 26, 2023. (Courtesy The Hitchcock County News and Benkelman Post)

The railroad bridge west and south of Trenton, Nebraska, May 26, 2023 (Courtesy The Hitchcock County News and Benkelman Post)

A bridge south of Stratton, Nebraska, May 26, 2023. (Courtesy The Hitchcock County News and Benkelman Post)

West side of Stratton, Nebraska, May 26, 2023 (Courtesy The Hitchcock County News and Benkelman Post)

West side of Stratton, Nebraska, May 26, 2023 (Courtesy The Hitchcock County News and Benkelman Post)

The Muddy Creek and the Republican River meet on the west side of Stratton. On the east side is Hay Creek. The people from the south side were evacuated by boat. (Courtesy Midwest Media by Melanie)

A car south and on the west edge of Stratton, Nebraska, May 26, 2023. (Courtesy The Hitchcock County News and Benkelman Post)

Northwest of McCook, May 26, 2023 (Courtesy Midwest Media by Melanie)

Northwest of McCook, May 26, 2023 (Courtesy Midwest Media by Melanie)

Flash flood warnings are in place in Decatur and Rawlins counties in Kansas and Red Willow and Hitchcock counties in Nebraska.

Palisade Volunteer Fire and Rescue in Hitchcock County posted this message on its Facebook page:

With the flooding situations in the area, the Palisade Fire and Rescue is encouraging people to stay home! We are currently involved in a rescue situation and are asking the public to stay home, and away from any rushing and flood waters. We are spread thin enough and would appreciate the public’s assistance by staying put!!! Please try and prevent any other emergencies! Please stay safe and please BE SMART!!!!” Palisade Volunteer Fire and Rescue

From the KSN Storm Track 3 Team, McCook in Red Willow County had 4.37 inches of rain as of 9:45 a.m. Heavy rain continues with radar estimates of up to 7 inches near McCook.

The Dundy County Sheriff’s Office posted some pictures of the flooding there. They say a rural bridge has been washed out north of the town of Max.

Dundy County, Nebraska (Courtesy Dundy County Sheriff’s Office)

Dundy County, Nebraska (Courtesy Dundy County Sheriff’s Office)

Dundy County, Nebraska (Courtesy Dundy County Sheriff’s Office)

Newest Update!!!! This information comes from NDOT, County Road Crews, Emergency Management, and your Dundy County Deputies. “Hwy 61 from Benkelman to Enders is still closed. Hwy 6 from Enders to Hwy 25 East of Palisade is closed. Hwy 34 from Dundy County Line to Trenton is closed. Max-Wauneta Rd has a bridge collapsed. Veteran Memorial from Stratton to Wauneta is still closed. More updates to follow as they come in. Stay safe and stay home if you can.” Dundy County Sheriff’s Office

At 12:15 p.m., the Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office said that the town of Herndon and Highway 117 are flooded. No traffic is being allowed through. The sheriff’s office, emergency management, the fire department, and the Kansas Department of Transportation are on the scene.

Near Herndon, Kansas, May 26, 2023. (Courtesy Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office)

Near Herndon, Kansas, May 26, 2023. (Courtesy Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office)

Near Herndon, Kansas, May 26, 2023. (Courtesy Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office)

If you are traveling in Kansas, you can check road conditions by clicking here.

If you are traveling in Nebraska, click here for road conditions.