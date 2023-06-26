Enjoy one last night with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. We’ll have mostly clear skies tonight, and overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures should rebound back into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll be watching for a slight chance for a couple isolated showers and storms during the day, but a bit better chance for storms (south of I-70) overnight that could linger into Wednesday morning. The best chance for severe storms will be south and west of our viewing area.

Other than that, the major story this week will be our first stretch of triple digit heat. That will build in for the last half of the week, but shouldn’t last beyond Friday. A bit more humidity will build back in, too, so get ready for heat index values between 105° to 110° Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Take it easy if you have to be outside for extended periods of time, and stay hydrated!