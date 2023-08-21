An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 10 PM Thursday.

Still feeling extremely muggy this morning with patchy fog to start with. That will burn off after sunrise, but the eastern half of the area may hold on to higher dew points through the day. Air temperatures should make it to around 105-110° again today.

We’re not expecting humidity to be quite as high as yesterday, but still high enough that heat index values could be pushing 120° in our eastern counties. Drier air will be in place in the western half of the area, so heat index values may just be a few degrees hotter than your air temperatures.

Either way, it’ll feel very unpleasant again, as we don’t even have much of a breeze to help us out. Winds will continue to remain light throughout the week ranging from 5-10 mph.

The heat looks to last through Friday. And with high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well. Try to limit time outdoors if at all possible, and if you must be out in the heat, take care to remain hydrated and take frequent breaks.