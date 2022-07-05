An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties until 9:00pm Thursday.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties until 9:00pm Wednesday.

Today, high temperatures will make it into the upper 90s with heat index values around 105°-110°.

Unfortunately, the next couple of days look to remain similar, as well. So we can expect it to feel just as hot through Thursday.

The overnights don’t bring much relief either, as lows only dip down into the upper 70s, close to 80° for the next few days.