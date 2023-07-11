TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an alert to the residents of numerous Kansas counties regarding the possibility of extreme heat.

Dangerous levels of heat can be expected throughout much of northeast Kansas Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to the NWS. The heat index indicates that temperatures could reach above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in many areas with Topeka potentially reaching up to 110. The NWS heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

The NWS said locals should keep an eye out for symptoms of heat injuries and to monitor not only themselves, but nearby people displaying these symptoms as well. Short periods of high temperatures can lead to serious health issues, illness and injury. The NWS recommends that you drink lots of cool, nonalcoholic beverages to prevent heat-related injuries and to spend additional time in an air-conditioned area.

