Dangerous heat through the week



What We’re Tracking:

Heat Advisory Monday through Wednesday

Storms possible late Tuesday

Hot week ahead

Continued warm and muggy tonight with low temperatures struggling to drop into the middle to upper 70s by early Tuesday morning. Light southerly wind through the night, as well.

Try to limit your time outdoors over the next few days, and if you have to be outside for extended periods, be sure to stay hydrated. Overall, just try and stay as cool as you can, and make sure pets and livestock are taken care of, as well! Afternoon heat index will likely top out between 105° and 110° each day.

Continued hot with upper 90s Tuesday afternoon, but thunderstorm chances then return Tuesday night. That may slow down the warming behind the storms early on Wednesday, but that will only be temporary. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the middle to upper 90s for this week with hot and humid conditions. A bit of a cool-down by the end of the week with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller