A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 1:00p.m. today until 8:00p.m. tomorrow for the entire area.

Hotter temperatures build for the end of the week and start of the weekend as sunshine continues.

Highs will climb into the upper 90s by Friday afternoon with heat index values close to 105°+. Southerly winds will increase a bit, too, but it may not be enough to ease the stagnant, sultry feel to the air.

South winds become more breezy for Saturday, but that’s only going to warm us up further. Highs in the low 100s are expected with dewpoints in the low 70s, so it’ll feel more like 110° in the afternoon.

Hot temperatures continue through Sunday as we remain dry, but we’ll be watching for our next opportunity for rain to arrive late in the day.

As of right now, it looks like the best chance for rain will be overnight into Monday morning. This system will also allow us to cool down into the upper 80s and low 90s to start next week.