A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties through Friday at midnight.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Republic, and Washington counties through Friday at midnight.

A WIND CHILL WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area through noon Friday.

The powerful arctic front that we have been watching for quite sometime has officially moved through. Temperatures have dropped sharply behind it with many seeing sub-zero temperatures as of this afternoon.

We won’t see a big change with our temperatures over the next 24 hours or so staying below zero through most of tomorrow. Winds will stay sustained out of the Northwest with gusts up to 30mph+.

Although the snow ended early this morning, the possibility of blowing snow continues through the night and could continue to reduce visibility. This will be an issue through early Friday.

Early Friday we’ll see wind chills remaining below zero at -20° to -30°. As winds start to gradually let up through the day, it’s possible we get slightly warmer by the afternoon feeling closer to -15° to -25° as we start to see a little bit more sunshine throughout the day.

Heading into the holiday weekend, things will still be extremely cold, but we should start to see improvements. Christmas Eve looks sunny with highs in the lower 10s, and Christmas morning we may actually start to see our lows get above 0°.

Expect wind chills to remain below zero through Christmas morning and it may not be until Monday or Tuesday that we see air temperatures get above freezing again.

Bundle up the next few days and we’ll keep you up to date with the latest here and on air! Be safe and happy holidays from the 27 News Storm Track Weather Team – Matt, Gaby, Becky, and Ryan.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez