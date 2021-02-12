Dangerous wind chills expected the next several days

***A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area through noon on Friday due to brutally cold wind chills. Another goes into effect at midnight tonight through noon Saturday.***

A Wind Chill Advisory in effect for the entire area until noon. Make sure you layer up and limit time outside as much as possible today, especially this morning. Even through this afternoon, we’ll still feel like we’re between -5° and -10°.

Chances for snow start to increase this evening and linger into early Saturday morning with light accumulations possible. Most spots will see a light dusting of snow with locally higher amounts possible close to the Kansas-Nebraska state line (around 1-2″).

The extreme cold continues through the weekend with highs in the 0s and lows at times near -10° to -15°. With winds continuing out of the north and east at 10-15 mph through this time, wind chills could be in the -20s during the coldest morning hours, possibly some in the -30s, particularly on Monday and Tuesday mornings.