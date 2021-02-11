Dangerously cold air in store for the weekend

***A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area starting at midnight tonight and lasting through noon on Friday due to brutally cold wind chills.***

What We’re Tracking:

Very cold weather ahead

Few more snow chances

Dangerously cold wind chills through early next week

Our cloudy days continue to close out the work week with a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for the entire area tonight. Temperatures will fall into the lower single digits with it feeling like -10° to -20°, if you have to be outside early tomorrow morning, make sure your skin is covered to lessen your chances at frostbite.

Friday is the start of our brutally cold air. Afternoon highs won’t even make it out of the single digits with the entire day cloudy, and feeling like below zero temperatures. Chances for snow start to increase during sunset and linger into early Saturday morning with light accumulations possible. Most spots will see up to an inch of snow with locally higher amounts possible close to the Kansas-Nebraska state line.

The weekend just gets dangerously cold with highs in the 0s and lows at times near -10°. With winds continuing out of the north and east at 10-15 mph through this time, wind chills could be in the -20s during the coldest morning hours, possibly some in the -30s, particularly on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Sunday night into Monday morning looks to provide another chance to pick up some accumulating snowfall. The best chance, as of right now, looks to be south of I-70.

Bitterly cold air holds tight through the area for quite a while, but there are some indications that the pattern will start to break down in a little over a week. Current projections give us the *chance* at breaking above freezing by February 21st–a bit later than first projected as the movement of the cold air is slowing just a bit. We should still begin to see that slow climb through the teens and into the 20s, though, by midweek!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

