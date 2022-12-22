A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area through Friday at midnight.

A WIND CHILL WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area through noon Friday.

The powerful arctic front that we have been watching for quite sometime has officially moved through. Temperatures have dropped sharply behind it, and roadways have experience flash freezing. If you must travel, do so with extreme caution as road treatments lose effectiveness with temperatures this cold.

Speaking of temperatures, we will continue to see our numbers dropping through much of the morning before that trend slows this afternoon. As it stands right now, though, temperatures this afternoon may be hovering around 0° with wind chills as low as -20° to -30° thanks to wind gusts of 40mph+.

Snow will move through during the morning hours and could be moderate to heavy at times. That alone will reduce visibilities, but adding in our strong winds, and we could be dealing with near blizzard conditions for a few hours as the heavier band of snow moves through.

Snowfall totals will probably not be the big story with this event as it should already be coming to an end before lunchtime, although accumulating snow is still likely and so is drifting of that snow. On the whole, we should see around 1-3″ across the area, with locally higher amounts possible in our southeastern counties.

The more concerning part of this storm system is the dangerously cold wind chills. With wind gusts of 40+ mph expected for the next 24 hours or so, that will cause wind chills to drop into the -20s and -30s, and even as low as -40° by early Friday. Conditions like this could cause frostbite in as little as 10-15 minutes on exposed skin.