Deep freeze continues with a few chances for snow

*Wind Chill Advisory* for the northern half of the area until 11am this morning.

We’ll be cloudy again today with some flurries possible, and our temperatures will be in the middle teens at best and feels like temperatures below zero all day.

Winds will be a little lighter through the night, running about 5 mph, but that will still make it feel like we’re subzero.

Another chance for a light wintry mix will be on Wednesday morning and again early Thursday as our weather pattern doesn’t break or change for the next several days. Like the last couple events, it will be minor accumulation with minor glazing of surfaces possible.