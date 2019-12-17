Dense fog and very cold early, then sunny and slightly warmer

All snow will be gone in just a few days

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 10am for the following counties: Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington

Hopefully the recent snow was more heartwarming than a headache. The conditions Sunday and Monday were great for sledding, snowball fights and building snowmen. It certainly looks and feels more like the holidays now, and light displays are more impressive too.

The second batch of snow hit areas yesterday…mainly south and east. That disturbance passed over the area last night, and clearing followed. A clear sky, light wind and snow cover really set us up for a frigid early morning.

Expect sunshine all day with cold temps after early morning fog. The wind may be strong enough to sting occasionally. Snow will start melting as well so play in it or help the kids do that while you can.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 33-37

Wind: W/NW 10-15

Wind Chills: 24-29

Wednesday should be mainly sunny and continued chilly after fog makes another appearance. Snow will melt more, and warmer air will keep moving in so expect more late night and early morning fog for a few more days.

It looks like a very quiet period for the week ahead. There may be scattered clouds on occasion, and highs may reach the 40s by Thursday and Friday.

The upcoming weekend looks clear to partly cloudy and warmer. There is even a chance to reach the low to middle 50s. That temperature pattern will likely continue toward the holiday.

The outlook seems peaceful toward Christmas. There may be a system that brings patchy mix on Christmas night and Thursday of next week, so a White Christmas for northeast Kansas seems very unlikely. Whatever snow we have now will be long gone by then.

Sunglasses are a must, but we’ll have poor visibilities early…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



