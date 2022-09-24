What We’re Tracking:

Warming up for Saturday

Cooler again Sunday

Pleasant and dry through next week

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Brown, Douglas, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshal, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county until 10 AM.

Clouds will filter out through the night becoming mostly clear before daybreak. Winds will remain light and with lots of moisture in the air, especially after the rain this morning, there is a possibility of patchy dense fog. This could reduce visibility down to 1/2 a mile or less but should burn off pretty quickly once the sun rises.

We’ll warm things up quite a bit to start the weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. It doesn’t last long, though, as another front moves through overnight and into Sunday. This front looks to pass through dry. With mostly sunny skies, Sunday looks beautiful as temperatures dip back into the 70s for afternoon highs.

Nighttime temperatures early next week may fall into the 40s each night. Our afternoon highs will be near average in the upper 70s and low 80s with a lot of sunshine expected. There appears to be little to no rain chances over the next 7 days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez