Dense fog expected in areas with snow on the ground

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy dense fog expected late tonight

Warmer to start the work week

Next best chance for precipitation late week

AREAS OF DENSE FOG LIKELY OVERNIGHT INTO EARLY MONDAY MORNING

As we head later in the night, we’ll dry out with temperatures falling only a degree or so into the middle 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy weather will prevail through the night.

Highs on Monday will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds and most areas will see a bit of the ice melt away through the day. That warming trend will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the 40s.

Colder air returns by Thursday, then a quick rebound in temperatures on Friday should allow for a mix of rain and perhaps some freezing rain briefly as our next storm system moves in. As the warm-up continues through the day on Friday, it will become mainly just rain. However, much colder air will rush in behind that system for the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com