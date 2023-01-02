We will likely start out the day with the southeastern viewing area seeing fog develop. Rain chances may then start by lunchtime but the better push of energy appears to be later in the day. Temperatures will likely vary greatly today, as well.

Models are having a bit of a harder time agreeing on just how warm it will get for our Monday afternoon. Some models are keeping a majority of the area in the upper 40s and others are pushing us into the upper 50s with even some lower 60s possible once again. We’re leaning towards 40s north of I-70, around 50 through the middle of the viewing area, and maybe getting close to 60° the further south you go.

More widespread showers and even thunderstorms then arrive by the late afternoon. There’s just enough instability in place where we could see some strong to severe storms too in the eastern half of the area. The main threats would be hail and maybe isolated stronger wind gusts.

Rain comes to an end later Monday night and early Tuesday morning as a cold front slides through, bringing drier and cooler temperatures with it. Overnight lows should be in the middle 30s, only to make it close to 40° by Tuesday afternoon.

There could be a slim chance our extreme northwestern counties could see a bit of wrap around wintry precipitation, but we’re not expecting much, if anything, in the way of accumulation as it’ll likely melt on contact if it happens at all.