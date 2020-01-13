Dense fog limits visibility and freezing drizzle makes it slick until late morning

Dense Fog Advisory until 8am for the following counties in northeast Kansas: Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage and Shawnee

We certainly had interesting weather with thunderstorms and hail before it turned cold enough for ice. Two things happened to keep our snow totals down from the recent storm. So much precipitation originally fell as heavy rain and freezing rain. Secondly, the storm’s core stayed a little farther south on Saturday morning.

Saturday’s Snowfall

Burlington: 4.1”

Melvern: 4:0”

Lawrence: 3.5”

Scranton: 1.5”

Topeka-Airport: 0.7”

Another disturbance tried to produce a few snow showers and patchy freezing rain yesterday. Northern areas were mostly impacted, but at least it wasn’t as cold.

Today begins with areas of dense fog and possible freezing drizzle. Slick spots are likely, and extra caution should be used on sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. It stays mostly cloudy to variably cloudy through the afternoon with stronger breezes.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 42-46

Wind: SE 15-25

Sunshine will be abundant Tuesday, and temperatures should be slightly warmer. It looks quiet through midweek with a mostly sunny sky Wednesday.

The coolest day of the workweek should be Thursday. Clouds will increase and rain or mix may develop well after midnight. The probability of rain certainly increases Friday before a cold front blows across the region.

This weekend looks cold with sunny to partly cloudy conditions. We may see lows in the 18-22 degree range with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Watch for patchy ice, especially east and south…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com