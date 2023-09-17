What We’re Tracking

Sunshine returns Sunday

Gradually warming early next week

More active pattern late week

Thanks to clear skies and light winds overnight, we’re seeing patchy areas of dense fog early this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the 50s and even some 40s across the area before climbing into the lower 80s with lower humidity in place for Sunday, making a great end to the weekend.

The area will see some gradual warming into the middle to upper 80s starting Monday afternoon. These warmer temperatures will carry into the start of the week ahead where dry and sunny conditions are expected through at least Tuesday afternoon.

By the time we get to the middle of next week, there are some indications that the weather pattern gets a bit more active. That should help to increase our rain chances by the middle of next week. Showers and storms become more likely starting late Tuesday and continue off and on throughout the rest of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez