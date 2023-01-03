What We’re Tracking:

Dense fog early

Chilly middle of the week

Mainly dry through the weekend

Very dense fog has developed across portions of the viewing area this morning along with drizzle. This is reducing visibility greatly, with many down to 1/4 mile or less. Most of it should lift as the morning progresses.

Visibility as of 4 AM January 3, 2023

There is a front stalled across the area this morning with northwestern areas down into the 30s and the rest holding on to 40s and even 50s. This will push through later this afternoon and those south and east will see falling temperatures this evening as cloud cover may stick around.

We’ll start to see a bit more sunshine for Wednesday although high temperatures for the middle of the week should stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

By Friday, we should be on the mild side as temperatures return closer to 50°. A slightly cooler weekend with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Dry conditions look to remain for the next several days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez