Dense fog is expected to linger through about 9am, or so, across the eastern half of the area. Use extreme caution while driving, as visibilities are less than 1/4 in many spots. Once the sun comes up, and our winds pick up, that will burn off.

Clouds will be on the increase, again, and so will our rain chances today. Highs should make it into the low to mid 70s.

By this afternoon, showers and a few thunderstorms lift their way to the north. If the storms can get going, one or two may become severe with large hail being the primary threat.