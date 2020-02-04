Developing freezing drizzle and occasional light snow should be expected through Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9am Tuesday through 6am Wednesday for Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Lyon, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory runs from 9am Tuesday to 6pm Wednesday for the following counties: Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Osage and Shawnee.

After 60s and 70s this past weekend, a strong cold front pushed into the northern areas early Monday. It’s such a shock to turn cloudy, windy and colder when it was so comfortable and pretty. Temperatures yesterday were 30-35 below what we experienced on Super Bowl Sunday.

Light wintry precipitation hit communities to the far northwest through mid to late Monday. Now, freezing drizzle and patchy light snow will leave many with some minor accumulation.

Dress warmly for blustery conditions and much colder weather. Snowflakes, strong north wind and steady temps will make it seem like Old Man Winter has come back to stay!

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 25-29

Wind: N/NE 15-30

Wind Chills: 10-15

Another round of snow could hit southern and eastern counties Wednesday, which would also impact the Kansas City metro. Highs Wednesday will only reach the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind may also stay up just a bit as well. If you have plans on attending the parade, it will be around 25 degrees with feels-like numbers in the teens.

We should start to get more sunshine by Thursday as highs struggle to hit 40. Numbers ease upward a touch for Friday and the weekend, but it looks like we’ll stay below 50 degrees each day through the period.

The pattern looks mainly dry, until moisture increases for a sprinkle or patchy mix by Sunday night into Monday of next week.

A half-inch to inch of snowfall is possible…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



