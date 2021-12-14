Did you see the sundog over Topeka Monday night?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Did you see this atmospheric phenomenon on your commute home Monday? In case you were wondering what you were looking at, they are called sundogs.

This phenomenon is called a sundog. (KSNT/Photograph by Michael K. Dakota)

According to KSNT’s David George, the phenomenon happens when a patch of sunlight is seen about 22-degrees to the left and right of the sun and it forms when sunlight goes through icy clouds. Even though it is warmer near the ground, it can be rather cold as you go up several thousand feet.

“Sundogs are almost always in pairs, and they often look like detached pieces of the rainbow,” George informed us.

Sundogs can be seen almost any time of year but are most obvious when the sun is near the horizon.

