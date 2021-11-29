Don’t expect warm temperatures for long

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s hot in Topeka.

December is two days away, but you wouldn’t be able to tell based on the weather. It was a beautiful day out in Kansas, with near record high temperatures for the area.

But, don’t get used to the warm weather. KSNT Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller explains why you’ll want to keep a jacket on hand later this week.

“This level of temperatures will kind of come and go throughout the week. It should start cooling down by this weekend, it’s still not completely gone though until probably sometime the middle of next week before we finally start to see the jet stream coming farther south,” Miller said. “That’s what we call those pattern changes. That pattern change will finally lead to an end of a lot of this warmth, and by then we’re first week of December it should start to cool down.”

This day 6 years ago, we had an ice storm – and about 3 years ago around this time of year, we had a blizzard. Kansas weather, is anything but predictable.