What We’re Tracking

Drier air moving in

Cooler temperatures overnight

More seasonal weather starting

A cold front made its way through the area causing some much anticipated cooling to kick off early September. Behind the front, winds shift to the north and west, humidity drops, and we look to feel much more pleasant by Wednesday. Overnight lows tonight should make it into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunshine should be abundant behind the front on Wednesday. With drier air and northwesterly breezes, temperatures should be a little more tolerable. Highs should only be in the middle 80s.

We’ll warm up a little for the end of the week, but only into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There’s another slight chance for isolated showers or storms late Thursday into Friday, but for the best chance for rain we may have to wait until late Sunday and into early Monday. There are even some indications that high temperatures may not even make it out of the 70s as we start off next week!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller