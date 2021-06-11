Drier weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler night

Less humid weekend

Warm again next week

Storms continue to roll across the area this afternoon bringing in a chance for severe weather. Biggest threats are going to be damaging winds and decently sized hail. These storms are along a cold front that is going to be bringing in cooler and drier air behind it. Overnight temperature will cool down into the 60s and 70s to start off our Saturday morning.

The weekend looks to be a lot quieter and more comfortable with the drier air and cooler temperatures behind it with sunshine continuing. Highs throughout the weekend will still be warm, though, into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Looking ahead to next week, Humidity starts to creep back in and temperatures will soar back into the middle to upper 90s as we enter a more quiet weather pattern.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

