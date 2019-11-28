Drive safely, and walk carefully, as a big batch of wintry mix hits northeast Kansas

Wintry mix to rain for Thanksgiving to Friday, then clearing for the weekend

Winter Weather Advisory from 6am to 6pm for Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee counties.

Winter Weather Advisory from 6am Thursday to 6am Friday for Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic and Washington counties.

A strong storm system in California will have an impact on our weather in northeast Kansas for at least two days. Moisture is streaming north into colder air, and this should give us a trace to 1 inch of snow this morning before becoming a wintry mix.

Drive very carefully from mid morning into early afternoon! What appears wet may be slick. Also, walk carefully as there may be some slush or glaze on sidewalks, parking lots and driveways.

Most snow and mix will become freezing rain, cold rain or drizzle through the afternoon as temperature ease into the mid to perhaps upper 30s.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 35-39

Wind: E/SE 10-15

Friday could be cloudy with occasional rain. Black Friday shoppers will need rain gear handy. Wind won’t be very strong and it gets warmer too. Highs should reach 50 or more.

Shopping local Saturday should be really good with a clearing sky and pleasant temps. It will be the best day of the four day holiday weekend! Sunday may be a time for colder air to surge into the region as all of the festivities and gatherings end.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Travel safely and Happy Thanksgiving….

KSNT Meteorologist David George





We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by

emailing producers@ksnt.com