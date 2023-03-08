What We’re Tracking

Cloudy with drizzle this evening

Widespread rain tonight and early tomorrow

Another chance for rain by the weekend

Our temperatures will remain fairly steady through the rest of the work week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s and lows in the middle 30s as our clouds stick around.

Late tonight and into Thursday morning, widespread showers move back in, and most of the area should see at least a quarter to half inch of rainfall. The best push of energy appears to be just after midnight with rain lingering through the afternoon.

We get a brief break from the rain chances on Friday with partly cloudy skies, but another system looks to move in by the weekend. For the most part, it does appear like temperatures will hold rather steady, even through the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

We get a chance to dry out a bit through the first half of next week as sunshine returns by Monday. Highs stay just slightly below average near 50° with overnight lows near 30° through Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush