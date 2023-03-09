What We’re Tracking

Cloudy with drizzle this morning

Few showers mid-day

Another chance for rain by the weekend

We’re starting off cloudy with mist and drizzle across the area as temperatures are holding steady in the lower 40s. By sunrise, widespread showers move back in, and most of the area should see at least a quarter to half inch of rainfall.

Rain may linger through the lunch hour with a few flakes mixing in to the north. We’ll dry out for the afternoon but cloud cover will remain with highs struggling to budge out of the middle to upper 40s.

We get a brief break from the rain chances on Friday with partly cloudy skies, but another system looks to move in by the weekend. For the most part, it does appear like temperatures will hold rather steady, even through the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

We get a chance to dry out a bit through the first half of next week as sunshine returns by Monday. Highs stay just slightly below average near 50° with overnight lows near 30° through Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez