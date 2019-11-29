Drizzle early, rain chances increase through the day

What We’re Tracking:

Showers becoming more likely today

Warmer temperatures, but windy, Saturday

Much colder by Sunday

If you’re headed out to do some early morning shopping, you may want to bring some rain gear! We’ll have drizzle off and on throughout the morning hours with occasional light rain showers. As we go through the day, though, that rain chance will start to increase, and by this afternoon and evening, we may even start to hear some rumbles of thunder. Highs today will struggle to make it into the upper 40s. Many places will be in the low to mid 40s.

Rain chances begin to taper off after midnight, and our clouds begin to decrease into Saturday. We should have a mostly sunny day to start the weekend, but winds will be pretty breezy out of the south and west. We’ll have sustained winds in the 20-30 mph range. Temperatures should climb into the upper 50s.

We’ll get colder by Sunday as the cold air moves in behind the front. Winds will still be breezy, but out of the north and west this time. Temperatures will have a hard time making it into the lower 40s Sunday afternoon. The good news is that at least we’ll have dry weather for all those traveling back home after the holiday weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



