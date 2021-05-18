Drizzle this morning, thunderstorms this afternoon

Spotty showers and areas of drizzle are possible through this morning, otherwise, much of today will be dry, again.

That is, until we get to this afternoon when showers and thunderstorms begin to develop and lift through the area.

A couple of the stronger cells could produce some hail or gusty winds, but the main concern will be locally heavy rainfall. Scattered showers will continue tonight and linger through the morning Wednesday.

Temperatures today should make it into the mid to upper 70s, and we’ll see a gradual warming trend through the weekend. We’ll also see a bit more humidity working into the area.