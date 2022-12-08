What We’re Tracking:

Drizzle slowly comes to an end

Another quick shot at rain Friday night

Warming up ahead of our next system for next week

Tonight, showers and drizzle across the viewing area will slowly come to an end as the evening hours progress. Mostly cloudy skies will remain with a light breeze in the region. Overnight lows will cool into the lower 30s with wind chills in the 20s around sunrise.

We dry out for Friday as we warm into the middle 40s with cloud cover still hanging out. There looks to be another wave of energy heading our direction for Friday night, and while it doesn’t appear to be a great chance for widespread rain, some spots south of I-70 could see a few showers move in overnight and early Saturday.

That will be in and out very quickly, and Saturday should actually feature some sunshine late in the day with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday looks to be more of the same, making for a pleasant end to the weekend.

Our next system looks to arrive by early next week. The best chance for rain looks to be late Monday and into Tuesday. Once again, at this point, temperatures appear warm enough, with highs near 60°, to support all rain. We may even be able to hear a few rumbles of thunder Monday evening.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush