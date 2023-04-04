Drone footage showed the destruction in Jacksonville, Arkansas, on Saturday, April 1, after a deadly tornado tore through the town on Friday.

The tornado, which also hit Little Rock and Wynne, killed at least five and injured dozens in the state, according to local reports.

This drone footage released by the Jacksonville Police Department shows extensive damage in a laundromat, a church, and several homes.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration, making federal assistance available to the state, FEMA said.