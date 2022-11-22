Today is shaping up to be pretty beautiful with light winds, mostly sunny skies, and high temperatures near 60°. We should start to see some clouds building in through tonight and into Wednesday, though, but dry conditions persist through the day as we warm into the mid-upper 50s.

Travel conditions around most of the Midwest today and tomorrow look pretty good, but you may run into rain if you need to travel south and east into portions of Missouri, Oklahoma, and the ArkLaTex region.

If you’re heading north up towards the Dakotas, there may be some wintry precipitation to contend with.

Here in Northeast Kansas the most we’re looking at for Thanksgiving is perhaps some drizzle or spotty light showers. Temperatures do look a tad cooler, though, with highs expected in the upper 40s and low 50s.