Dry and pleasant stretch of weather this week

Clearing skies and breezy today

More clouds east tonight

Sunny, dry and warm stretch of weather

It looks like we’re finally done with the rain, at least for a while! Today, we’ll have some clouds lingering through the morning, but by afternoon, those should start to clear. It’ll be really nice to see the sunshine again later today! Temperatures should make it into the upper 60s and low 70s with breezy northwesterly winds, gusting upwards of 30 mph.

Tonight, more clouds move in, and temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds are more likely in the eastern half of the area, so the cooler temperatures will be more likely in the western half.

Clouds clear by the afternoon, again, on Monday, and we’ll get a wonderful stretch of weather from Monday to Wednesday. We should see plenty of sunshine and temperatures steadily warming through the 70s and into the 80s during this time.

Rain returns to the forecast late Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers and storms are also possible Friday and Saturday, so make sure to keep an eye on the weather if you have outdoor plans for Memorial Day Weekend!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



