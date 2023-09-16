What We’re Tracking

Sunshine returns Sunday

Gradually warming early next week

More active pattern late week

Overnight temperatures will dip back into the lower 50s as the sky clear behind isolated storms. Light wind and a clearer sky will give way to patchy areas of fog by late tonight and early Sunday morning. Temperatures climb into the lower 80s with lower humidity air in place for Sunday, making a great end to the weekend.

The area will see some gradual warming into the middle to upper 80s starting Monday afternoon. These warmer temperatures will carry into the start of the week ahead where dry and sunny conditions are expected through at least Tuesday afternoon.

By the time we get to the middle of next week, there are some indications that the weather pattern gets a bit more active. That should help to increase our rain chances by the middle of next week. Showers and storms become more likely starting late Tuesday and continue off and on throughout the rest of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller