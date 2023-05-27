What We’re Tracking

Warm Memorial Day weekend

Isolated rain chances

Heating up next week

Many cooled down quite a bit through the night and as we start off in the lower 50s. A little chilly for this time of year but we should warm up quite nicely through the afternoon for your Saturday.

Temperatures will be pretty close to our seasonal averages for Memorial Day weekend. We can expect highs in the lower 80s through the weekend, and maybe a bit warmer weather for Memorial Day itself with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

As it stands right now, most of the holiday weekend will remain dry and mainly sunny! There may be a slight chance for some hit-or-miss showers and storms by Monday afternoon, but nothing that would have major impacts on outdoor plans!

The isolated storm chances continue through early next week as temperatures gradually warm. By the middle of next week, we should see temperatures back in the middle to upper 80s to near 90° and overnight lows in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez