Dry, cold tonight before light snow Tuesday night

What We’re Tracking:

Bitter cold tonight

Light snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday

Rain/snow chance again on Thursday

Partly cloudy to clear and very cold tonight with temperatures dipping into the single digits across most of Northeast Kansas once again. The wind will remain fairly light, but any light stirring of the wind will create wind chills near 0° with the very cold air in place.

Temperatures try to rebound on Tuesday into the lower to middle 30s, but that will happen with a south breeze at 5-15mph, making it feel colder than it is. Those breezes are ahead of a storm system that will bring increasing clouds on Tuesday, then a chance for snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The snow will last for several hours, but will be on the light side. Nonetheless, up to 2″ of snow accumulation will be possible across portions of the area by midday Wednesday.

Another chance of a mix of rain and snow showers on Thursday into Thursday night before we dry out as we head into the weekend and slightly warmer temperatures return as highs reach the upper 40s this weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

