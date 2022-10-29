High temperatures for the weekend will be in the mid-upper 60s with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Winds will stay nice and light too, making for a nearly perfect fall weekend to take advantage of all the spooky activities across the area!

Dry weather sticks around through the weekend and into much of next week, as well. There may be a slim shot and a couple isolated showers south and east late Saturday and into Sunday, but we’ll likely just see an increase in cloud cover for the last half of the weekend.

Temperatures increase through the middle of next week where we’ll be close to 70° by Monday with overnight lows in the middle 40s. That’ll put evening temperatures for Halloween in the upper 50s-low 60s for trick-or-treaters!